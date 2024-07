The former Mayo, Leitrim and Galway manager, John O'Mahony, has died.

O’Mahony had two stints as manager of Mayo, while he famously led neighbours Galway to their most recent All-Ireland senior football titles in 1998 and 2001.

He also guided Leitrim to only their second ever and last Connacht title win in 1994.

Former minister and Kerry great Jimmy Deenihan spoke to Radio Kerry on the passing of John