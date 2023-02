Former boss Marcelo Bielsa is among those being linked with the vacant Leeds manager's job.

Jesse Marsch was sacked yesterday, with the club only outside the Premier League's relegation zone on goal difference.

Another contender is understood to be Bielsa's former assistant, Carlos Corberan, who is currently in charge at West Brom.

Advertisement

But former Leeds defender Danny Mills believes the Spaniard may not be interested in a return to Elland Road.