Former Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54 after battling with a serious illness.

Campbell scored 148 goals in 542 appearances across spells with eight clubs during his career.

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26.

Advertisement

Sarkic, a Montenegro international, made 33 appearances last season.

He last played for his country in a 2-0 friendly defeat by Belgium on 5 June, where he won the man of the match award.