Nottingham Forest have shocked Liverpool 1-nil at home in the Premier League's early kick-off.

It lifts the hosts off the bottom of the table, while Jurgen Klopp's side miss the chance to go a point off the top four.

Manchester City will end the day as leaders if they beat Brighton, while Everton host Crystal Palace in the other 3 o'clock kick-off.

Chelsea take on Manchester United - who will be without Cristiano Ronaldo who's been dropped - in the late game.