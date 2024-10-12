Advertisement
Sport

Footballer and Hurler's of the year named

Oct 12, 2024 10:47 By radiokerrysport
Footballer and Hurler's of the year named
Share this article

Down forward Pat Havern has been named Tailteann Cup footballer of the year.

He scored 25-points en route to the Mourne County lifting the trophy at Croke Park.

Offaly’s Charlie Mitchell was named Joe McDonagh Cup hurler of the year, following his man of the match display in the final win over Laois.

Advertisement

Christy Ring hurler of the year went to London’s Jack Goulding.

While Donegal’s Liam McKinney won Nickey Rackard Cup hurler of the year.

And Longford’s Cian Darcy won the Lory Meagher Cup hurler of the year.

Advertisement

Kerry's Fionan MacKessy was the only Kerry player named on the Joe McDonagh Champion 15 team

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

2 Kerry FC Academy teams in action this afternoon
Advertisement
Leona Maguire eyes top 20 finish in Shanghai
Bradley captains Northern Ireland v Belarus
Advertisement

Recommended

2 Kerry FC Academy teams in action this afternoon
Leona Maguire eyes top 20 finish in Shanghai
Bradley captains Northern Ireland v Belarus
Joel Matip announces his retirement
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus