Footballer and Hurler's of the year named

Down forward Pat Havern has been named Tailteann Cup footballer of the year.

He scored 25-points en route to the Mourne County lifting the trophy at Croke Park.

Offaly’s Charlie Mitchell was named Joe McDonagh Cup hurler of the year, following his man of the match display in the final win over Laois.

Christy Ring hurler of the year went to London’s Jack Goulding.

While Donegal’s Liam McKinney won Nickey Rackard Cup hurler of the year.

And Longford’s Cian Darcy won the Lory Meagher Cup hurler of the year.

Kerry's Fionan MacKessy was the only Kerry player named on the Joe McDonagh Champion 15 team