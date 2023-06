Fixtures have been confirmed for the final round of group games in the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship.

There will be a double header on Sunday.

First up at 2 in Group A Ballyduff meet Lixnaw.

Advertisement

At 4 in Group C it's Kilmoyley versus St Brendan’s.

Group B will conclude on Friday when Crotta O'Neill's and Abbeydorney face off from 7:30.