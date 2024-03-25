Fixtures confirmed for Allianz Football and Hurling league finals

Fixture details have been confirmed for next weekends Allianz Football and Hurling League finals

Division 1 and 2 Football Finals form a double header in Croke Park on Sunday

Armagh face Donegal at 1:45 in the Division 2 decider before Derry face Dublin at 4 in the Division 1 Final

The Division 4 final between Laois and Leitrim takes place at 5 on Saturday in Croke Park and that's followed by the Division 3 final between Down and Westmeath at 7:15

There are multiple hurling finals also down for decision

The Division 2B final has Derry hosting Tyrone from 5:30 on Saturday in Owenbeg

The 2A final between Carlow and Laois in on Saturday at 2 in Netwatch Cullen Park

The 3A final has Mayo hosting Sligo in Castlebar at 2 while the 3B final sees Fermanagh take on Warwickshire at the same time in Enniskillen.