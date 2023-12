The fixture details have been confirmed for the AIB All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-finals.

Three-in-a-row Munster champions Ballygunner will face Galway's St Thomas' at O'Moore Park at half-seven on Saturday, December 16th.

Kilkenny's O'Loughlin Gaels take on Antrim's Cushendall in the other last-four clash in Navan on half one on the following day.