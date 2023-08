Rangers are off the mark in the Scottish Premiership thanks to a 4-nil victory over Livingston at Ibrox.

Last season's runners-up bounced back from a shock opening defeat at Kilmarnock.

St Mirren continued their 100 percent record as they beat Dundee 2-1.

Ross County picked up their first points of the campaign with a 2-nil win against St Johnstone.

