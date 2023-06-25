Advertisement
First win of Championship for Causeway

Jun 25, 2023 18:06 By radiokerrynews
Causeway defeated St Brendan's in the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship.

The defending champions were victorious on a score of 3-16 to 0-14.

Mike O'Halloran reports

