Advertisement
Sport

First round action at the US Open continues later this afternoon

Aug 31, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrysport
First round action at the US Open continues later this afternoon First round action at the US Open continues later this afternoon
your local radio station for County Kerry
Share this article

The first round action at the US Open continues later this afternoon.

Later on today, top seed Ashleigh Barty will meet Vera Zvonareva.

Men's number one seed Novak Djokovic starts his tournament against Holger Rune of Denmark.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus