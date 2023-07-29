Advertisement
Sport

First half masterclass sends Kerry into All-Ireland final

Jul 29, 2023 18:25 By radiokerrysport
First half masterclass sends Kerry into All-Ireland final First half masterclass sends Kerry into All-Ireland final
Share this article

Kerry are back in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

They defeated Mayo 1-16 to 1-11 in Semple Stadium, Thurles following a dominant opening period.

Advertisement

It took 5 minutes for the opening score to arrive, a Kerry point through Hannah O'Donoghue. Mayo went right down the other end to equalise before a Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh free had the Kingdom back in front. Again Mayo responded with a point and it was 2 all after 11 minutes.

A fine point from distance courtesy of Hannah O'Donoghue nudged Kerry in front once more. Almost immediately O’Donoghue pointed again, a score very quickly added to by an Emma Costello point. The purple patch continued with a Ní Mhuircheartaigh score. It meant that at the midway point of the period Kerry led by 6 points to 2. Two minutes later the Kingdom advantage had increased by 2. Thirteen minutes from the break came the opening goal. A long ball in was fielded by Danielle O'Leary, who in turn supplied for Ní Mhuircheartaigh to palm home.

Advertisement

When the same player then put over it was Kerry 1-9 Mayo 0-2. Kerry looked in for a second goal with 6 minutes to go but a Hannah O'Donoghue effort was well saved as the keeper advanced to smother the effort. Kerry were 9 to the good at the break, 1-10 to 4 points.

Mayo had 2 of the first 3 points of the second half but after 10 minutes of the period had only closed the gap by one at 1-11 to 0-6. The sides swapped points before a Deirdre Doherty goal brought Mayo within 5. Mayo had upped the intensity and it was 1-12 to 1-7 with 16 minutes to go. Kerry had the next score, a point with 10 minutes remaining, and the gap was 6.
Mayo brought is back to a 5 point game heading towards the final 9 minutes.

Advertisement

The deficit was reduced to 4 with 8 to go but back up to 5 inside a minute. Mayo were on top but couldn't punish a resilient Kingdom. The sides swapped points once more, Kerry ahead 1-15 to 1-10 inside the closing 5 minutes. Danielle O'Leary made it a 6 point game with 3 minutes to go.

The final will be against Cork or Dublin @ 4 on Sun 13th Aug.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus