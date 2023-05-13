Advertisement
First ever victory for Kerry FC

May 13, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC Crest
Kerry have their first ever victory in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, at the fourteenth time of asking.

The Kingdom won 3-2 away to Athlone thanks to a 71st minute Ryan Kelliher strike.

Galway maintained their ten-point lead at the top of the table, courtesy of a 2-nil defeat of Wexford.

Waterford won 5-nil against Cobh.

Bray beat Finn Harps 2-nil.

Shamrock Rovers have moved to the top of the Premier with a 3-nil win away to UCD.

Bohemians surrendered top spot after a 1-nil defeat at home to Derry.

Injury-time goals saw Dundalk come from behind to win 2-1 at home to a Cork side who ended the game with nine men.

Pat’s won 3-nil at home to Drogheda.

Women’s Premier Division leaders Peamount are away to Treaty United this evening.

Third placed Shamrock Rovers are away to Athlone.

Shelbourne host DLR Waves,

Cork City play Sligo Rovers

And Wexford Youths host Bohemians.

