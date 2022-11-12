Firies win County Junior Championship

Firies were ahead from the start, leading 1-3 to no score after just 4 minutes, Cian Doe with the goal.

A couple of points from both sides had the score 1-5 to 0-2 at the quarter hour mark

A few points from both sides moved firies into a 1-8 to 5 point lead as the half time whistle approached.

Advertisement

Firies went into the break with a 5 point cushion, 1-9 to 0-7.

3 points to Firies 2 in the opening 15 minutes of the second half cut the deficit to 4, 1-11 to 0-10 after 45 minutes

But it was to be Firies day, winning out 1-17 to 0-11