Finals Weekend At US Open Tennis

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam tennis final since 2005.

The 19-year-old beat Frances Tiafoe in five sets to reach the men's decider of the US Open, where he'll face Casper Ruud.

The Norwegian also needed to go the distance to get past Russia's Karen Khachanov ((pron: catch-er-nov)).

Advertisement

The winner will also become the new world number one.

Ons Jabeur (pr: Zha-bur) hope to land her first Grand Slam title at the second attempt tonight.

The Tunisian plays top seed Iga Swiatek (pr: ee-gah Shvee-on-tek) in the women’s singles final at the US Open.

Advertisement

Play is due to get underway on the Arthur Ashe Court at 9pm.