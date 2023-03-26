Advertisement
Final round of Lidl Ladies National Football League

Mar 26, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrysport
Final round of Lidl Ladies National Football League
In Division One of the LIDL Ladies National Football League Donegal host Mayo in a winner-takes-all relegation shoot-out.

While Dublin meet Waterford in a dead-rubber.

All of those games get underway at 2-o'clock.

