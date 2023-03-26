Final round of Lidl Ladies National Football League

In Division One of the LIDL Ladies National Football League Donegal host Mayo in a winner-takes-all relegation shoot-out.
While Dublin meet Waterford in a dead-rubber.
All of those games get underway at 2-o'clock.
