Final round of group games get underway today

Groups A and B will be decided at the World Cup in Qatar today.

The Netherlands meet Qatar and Ecuador face Senegal in Group A at 3 o'clock.

The Dutch are set to take top spot and a draw will be enough for Ecuador to progress to the last 16.

Ecuador are waiting on the fitness of captain Enner Valencia, who has already scored three goals in the competition.

The Group B matches start at 7 - England are effectively through and they meet Wales - with the match between the USA and Iran likely to throw up the other qualifier.

Joe Rawson Reports

Iran have a one point lead over the USA in the Group.

Wales must win to have any chance of remaining alive in the tournament.

England manager Gareth Southgate has decisions to make regarding the inclusion of Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker.

England were poor in the nil-nil draw versus the USA.

But he is expecting backing from the fans, not criticism.

USA boss Gregg Berhalter says his side are only focused on beating Iran - and not political and diplomatic issues - ahead of facing them at the World Cup tonight.

It's a huge match - with both teams knowing a win will take them through to the last-16.

But a draw would open the door for Wales - if they can beat England.

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is America's captain.