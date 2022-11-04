Final place up for grabs tomorrow in Junior Premier

There's a final place up for grabs tomorrow in the Junior Premier Club Football Championship.
Firies and Knocknagoshel meet in Cordal in the last four at 2 o'clock.
Knocknasgoshel manager Denis Walsh
