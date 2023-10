Kerry FC have their last home game of the season today.

They host Waterford at the earlier time of 5.30.

Athlone Town could secure their First Division playoff place today.

Advertisement

They need to win away to Finn Harps, and hope that Treaty United drop points at home to champions Galway United.

Bray need a win away to Longford to remain in the hunt.

Also today, the Kerry U17s are away to Galway at 2.

Advertisement

An hour later the 14s are at Wexford.