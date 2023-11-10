Ferguson signs new deal with Brighton

Republic of Ireland teenage striker Evan Ferguson has signed a new deal with Premier League club Brighton until 2029.

The 19 year old has scored 15 goals in 42 appearances for the Seagulls.

He's the first teenager since Wayne Rooney in 2005 to have scored 10 Premier League goals in a calendar year.

Since making his national team debut against Norway last year, he's scored 3 goals in 8 games for the Boys in Green.

James Maddison is set to miss Tottenham's trip to Wolves in the Premier League tomorrow.

The playmaker picked up an ankle injury in Monday's defeat to Chelsea and has pulled out of the England squad for their upcoming games with Malta and North Macedonia.

In the English Championship, Blackburn Rovers host Preston North End at Ewood Park tonight.

8pm is the start time.