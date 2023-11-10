Advertisement
Sport

Ferguson signs new deal with Brighton

Nov 10, 2023 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Ferguson signs new deal with Brighton
Share this article

Republic of Ireland teenage striker Evan Ferguson has signed a new deal with Premier League club Brighton until 2029.

The 19 year old has scored 15 goals in 42 appearances for the Seagulls.

He's the first teenager since Wayne Rooney in 2005 to have scored 10 Premier League goals in a calendar year.

Advertisement

Since making his national team debut against Norway last year, he's scored 3 goals in 8 games for the Boys in Green.

James Maddison is set to miss Tottenham's trip to Wolves in the Premier League tomorrow.

The playmaker picked up an ankle injury in Monday's defeat to Chelsea and has pulled out of the England squad for their upcoming games with Malta and North Macedonia.

Advertisement

In the English Championship, Blackburn Rovers host Preston North End at Ewood Park tonight.

8pm is the start time.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sheehan to captain Leinster
Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
FAI vote against proposal to add two female members
Advertisement

Recommended

People encouraged to attend event marking Remembrance Sunday in Tralee this weekend
Kerry businesswoman nominated in the Club Women’s Network awards
Mater Private Cork becomes first private hospital in region with two cath labs
Local election candidate brands Castlemaine junction as extremely dangerous
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus