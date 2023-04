Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson has signed a new 'long-term contract ' with Brighton.

The former Bohemians striker's been rewarded for his for his performances after breaking into Roberto de Zerbi's team.

The 18-year-old Meath man's made 19 Premier League and cup appearances, scoring 8 goals this season.

Advertisement

Ferguson signed his first long-term professional contract with the Seagulls that was due to run until 2026.