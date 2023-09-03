Ferguson hat-trick in Brighton win; Arsenal v United today

Evan Ferguson netted a hat-trick as Brighton beat Newcastle 3-1 in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international scored his first after 27 minutes, before adding two more in the second half.

Ferguson is just the fourth played aged 18 year or younger to score a hat-trick in the Premier League.

The meeting of old rivals Arsenal and Manchester United takes centre stage in the Premier League today.

They square off at the Emirates from half four.

Two games get underway at 2pm.

Crystal Palace host Wolves, while Liverpool take on Aston Villa at Anfield.

It's Old Firm derby day in the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers takes his Celtic side to Ibrox for a meeting with Rangers.

Kick off is at 12pm.