Ferguson and McGrath injury doubts ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Netherlands

Nov 13, 2023 13:30 By radiokerrysport
Ferguson and McGrath injury doubts ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Netherlands
Evan Ferguson and Jamie McGrath have both emerged as injury doubts ahead of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands later this week.

Ferguson wasn't part of the Brighton squad for their Premier League draw with Sheffield United yesterday due to injury.

It's understood the striker has a back problem.

McGrath has a hamstring issue and didn't play for Aberdeen in their 6-nil hammering at Celtic.

Ireland play the Netherlands on Saturday, before a friendly with New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday next week.

==

Ezri Konsa, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis have been called up to the England squad for the first time.

They've been added as Tottenham's James Maddison, Newcastle striker Callum Wilson and Brighton defender Lewis Dunk have pulled out through injury.

Chelsea's Palmer and Manchester City's Lewis are upgraded from the under-21s, while Konsa has impressed for Aston Villa

==

Thousands of football fans are expected to pay their respects to Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton later, ahead of a private funeral today.

The World Cup winner died last month, aged 86.

The cortege will pass Old Trafford, before a service at Manchester Cathedral this afternoon.

==

Rotherham have sacked manager Matt Taylor after just over a year in charge.

A 5-nil thrashing at Watford on Saturday leaves the club third from bottom in the Championship.

