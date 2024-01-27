Ferdia O’Brien signs for Kerry FC

Kerry FC have announced the signing of Tralee man Ferdia O’Brien ahead of the 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign.

O’Brien is well known in the GAA circles in the town, but did play plenty of minutes in the school boys soccer leagues. Playing with Kingdom Boys from under 14 level, Ferdia moved to St Brendan’s Park playing from 14s to 16s, winning 3 Kerry Leagues and Cups while also playing in the National Final at Under 16.

The now 25 year old concentrated on GAA with Austin Stacks and quickly got drafted into the Kerry minor setup where he won 2 Munster and 2 All Ireland finals under Jack O’Connor. Following success at minor level, O’Brien went on to play senior football with Austin Stacks GAA club for 7 years, winning a couple of championships and leagues within the county in his time at Connolly Park

Following the arrival of Kerry FC to the county, O’Brien made the decision to go back to the game and has now signed for the club ahead of the 2024 season. Ferdia is a versatile player who can play both centre midfield and centre back.

Speaking following his signing for Kerry FC, Ferdia O’Brien said “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed with Kerry FC. Having played GAA for so many years, giving soccer another go was something that I always wanted to do. It’s great that they got Kerry FC up and running in the county. It’s given opportunities to so many young talents in Kerry to play the game at the highest level which is great to see. It’s also given me a chance to play again and I feel coming from a different background to everyone else I can be an asset to the team using my experiences from the GAA. I can’t wait now to get up and running properly and playing in front of a packed out Mounthawk Park in a few weeks’ time”