Fed Ex Cup title for McIlroy

Aug 29, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Fed Ex Cup title for McIlroy
A final day comeback helped Rory McIlroy claim a third Fed Ex Cup title last night.

The Down native shot a four-under-par 66 to land the Tour Championship with a 21-under-par total at East Lake.

He finished one-shot clear of Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im, and also claimed the overall 18-million dollar prize at the season-ending event in Atlanta.

McIlroy is the first player to win the Fed Ex Cup on three occasions.

Having started the final round six shots adrift, he said he played well to edge in front

