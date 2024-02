Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has released three Munster players from the Six Nations camp.

Craig Casey, Tom Ahern, and Jeremy Loughman have been made available for the province for this weekend.

Munster face Zebre at Virgin Media Park in the URC on Friday and back-row Ruadhán Quinn is available after completing return to play protocols.

Fellow academy graduates Shay McCarthy and Daniel Okeke are out with injuries picked up in the win against Harlequins.