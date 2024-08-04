FAI Women's Cup review

All of the games in the opening round of the FAI Women's Cup have come to a close.

Cork City produced a big win over Douglas Hall 9-0.

DLR Waves progressed to the next round with a 4-0 win over Whitehall Rangers.

Sligo Rovers had a 5-0 win over Terenure while Bohemians got the better of fellow Dubs Peamount United 2-1.

Shamrock Rovers needed penalties to get past Wexford after finishing 1-1 after 120 minutes of play.

Treaty United beat Ferns United 9-0.

The final game of the evening saw Shelbourne beat Galway United 3-1.