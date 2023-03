The FAI will honour every player who featured for the Republic of Ireland senior women's team in an official game.

As part of the 50-year anniversary of the women's national team those players will receive a one-off commemorative cap.

The cap will feature a unique 50-Year crest.

There will also be a reunion of the first ever team, who beat Wales in 1973, and the first team to play a home game, in a win against Northern Ireland.