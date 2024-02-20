FAI insist they are getting closer to appointing new manager

The FAI’s director of football insists they are getting closer to appointing a new men’s manager.

Over the past 24 hours, both Chris Coleman and Lee Carsley have reportedly dropped out of the running to replace Stephen Kenny.

Speaking at today’s launch of the FAI’s new Football Pathways Plan, Marc Canham says the process to appoint a new head coach will conclude as soon as possible.

However, he didn’t rule out a temporary name being in charge for next month’s friendlies with Belgium and Switzerland.