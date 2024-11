The FAI has been fined 10-thousand euro by UEFA for booing God Save The King ahead of the Nations League clash with England at the Aviva Stadium in September.

The Association was also handed separate fines for the lighting of flares, and a pitch invasion by a fan, with the total amounting to 26-thousand euro.

England's FA were also fined 12-and-a-half thousand euro for the booing of Amhrán na bhFiann by sections of the away support.