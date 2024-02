Football in Ireland is not 'maximising its potential' - that's according to the FAI's Director of Football.

Marc Canham has unveiled his Football Pathways Plan which he hopes will restructure the sport here over the next 12 years.

Part of the plan is to change the standard season to a calendar year while there are plans for a National Football Centre for boys and girls.

League of Ireland clubs would collaborate with schoolboy clubs to provide extra coaching for their best players.