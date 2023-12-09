Advertisement
Sport

FAI delegates approve change to gender balance rules

Dec 9, 2023 16:27 By radiokerrynews
FAI delegates approve change to gender balance rules
FAI delegates have emphatically approved a change to the association's rules around the gender balance of its board at today's AGM.

Members voted today on proposals to increase the size of the board from 12 to 14 members, and add two additional female members.

95 per cent of the 116 delegates voted in favour of the changes, with 6 voting against.

Wexford FC Women have announced Hugh Strong as their new manager.

The former Shelbourne under 19 coach takes over following a disappointing season for the South East side when they finished 7th in the Women's Premier Division.

