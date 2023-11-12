FAI Cup glory for Pats

St Patrick's Athletic are the FAI Cup champions for the second time in three seasons.
They beat rivals Bohemians by 3 goals to 1 at the Aviva Stadium this evening.
Aisling O'Reilly has the full time report
Advertisement
St Patrick's Athletic are the FAI Cup champions for the second time in three seasons.
They beat rivals Bohemians by 3 goals to 1 at the Aviva Stadium this evening.
Aisling O'Reilly has the full time report
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus