Sport

FAI CEO apologises to FAI staff

Nov 17, 2023 17:20 By radiokerrysport
FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has written to staff apologising ‘unreservedly’ for the excessive payments which he received.

Hill was paid 20-thousand euro in lieu of travel expenses and holidays not taken for 2022.

The figure has been repaid, but when discovered caused Sport Ireland funding to the FAI to be paused.

Drogheda United have shown faith in manager Kevin Doherty by handing him a new two-year full-time contract.

Doherty has been Drogs’ manager since Tim Clancy’s departure in 2021.

It’s one-in, one-out for Derry City in the transfer market today.

They’ve agreed a deal with St. Pat’s to sell Brandon Kavanagh to the FAI Cup winners.

However, Daniel Kenny has joined Derry from Dundalk.

