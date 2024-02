The FAI appear to be no closer to appointing a new manager for the men’s senior team.

Last night saw Chris Coleman drop out of contention to replace Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland boss.

The former Wales manager had emerged as a strong contender for the Ireland job on Sunday night.

However, sources close to Coleman say he’s no longer in the running.

The FAI meanwhile are set to unveil their Football Pathways Plan later this morning.