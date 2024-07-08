Advertisement
FAI 'appalled' at historical abuse and manipulative behaviour

Jul 8, 2024 12:59 By radiokerrysport
FAI 'appalled' at historical abuse and manipulative behaviour
The FAI say they are 'appalled' that women in Irish football have experienced historical abuse and manipulative behaviour.

Their statement comes after a joint Sunday Independent / RTE Television investigation detailed alleged unwanted or inappropriate sexual advances by a number of Irish football coaches towards female players in the 1990s.

The coaches which were subject of this investigation have denied the allegations levelled against them.

The FAI say they have met the women concerned and taken action, including assisting the appropriate authorities in their ongoing enquiries, making professional support available to those affected, precautionary measures to protect current players and the establishment of an independent helpline for the reporting of any serious concerns in confidence.

The FAI's interim CEO is David Courell

