FAI Announce Professional Contracts For Womens Soccer

Nov 30, 2022 13:11 By brendan
FAI Announce Professional Contracts For Womens Soccer
Professional contracts for Women's National League players in Ireland are to be introduced ahead of the 2023 season.

 

The FAI has confirmed that pro-contracts will be awarded to players from the start of the registration window which begins tomorrow, December 1st.

It means that professional WNL players will be subject to the same Standard Player Contract and minimum wage regulations as men’s players in the League of Ireland.

 

The FAI say that clubs competing in the WNL will be "under no obligation" to offer professional contracts.

