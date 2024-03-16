Advertisement
Sport

FA Cup Quarter-finals begin today; Premier League continues

Mar 16, 2024 09:29 By radiokerrysport
Coventry are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since their triumphant year of 1987.

They’re away to Wolves at lunchtime in the first of this weekend’s sixth round ties.

At 5.30, holders Manchester City welcome Newcastle to the Etihad.

After their midweek collapse at Bournemouth, Luton Town entertain fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Burnley entertain Brentford.

And there’s a London derby this evening as Tottenham go to Fulham.

