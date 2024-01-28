Advertisement
FA Cup draw takes place

Jan 28, 2024 15:56 By radiokerrysport
Sixth-tier Maidstone have been handed a fifth round tie away at either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry in the FA Cup.

Holders Manchester City will travel to Luton, Newcastle have been drawn away to Blackburn or Wrexham, while 2021 champions Leicester will travel to Premier League Bournemouth.

Should Newport shock Manchester United, they'll go to Nottingham Forest or Bristol City for a place in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea or Aston Villa will host the winner of Leeds and Plymouth, and Wolves - who beat rivals West Brom earlier - will play last season's semi-finalists Brighton.

