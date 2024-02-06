Advertisement
Sport

FA Cup 4th round replays begin this evening

Feb 6, 2024 12:13 By radiokerrysport
FA Cup 4th round replays begin this evening
Six teams vie for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight.

Southampton play Watford, Coventry face Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth go up against Leeds.

All three fourth round replays kick off at 7.45.

