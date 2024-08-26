Advertisement
Sport

F-A-I cash balance drops

Aug 26, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrysport
F-A-I cash balance drops
Share this article

The F-A-I's cash balance has dropped from nearly 11-million euro to 1.6 million as revealed in the association's accounts released today.

The drop is due to the repayment of legacy debt which the governing body reduced by over 7-million euro to 43.2-million.

The association is now considering a longer term debt strategy due to the reduction in reserves.

Advertisement

The FAI's turnover increased from 54-million to over 62-million in 2023 while it also received 5.8-million in grant funding from Sport Ireland.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Hassett proud of huge effort from team to reach IFC Final
Advertisement
Changes to County Championship schedule
Wiffen doesn't rely on sports psychologists
Advertisement

Recommended

Hassett proud of huge effort from team to reach IFC Final
Kerry Hospice Chair says planning application submitted due to increased demand for services
Councillors to meet to discuss traffic mayhem in Killarney
Kerry businesses urged to enter 10th annual Repak's Packman Awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus