F-A-I cash balance drops

The F-A-I's cash balance has dropped from nearly 11-million euro to 1.6 million as revealed in the association's accounts released today.

The drop is due to the repayment of legacy debt which the governing body reduced by over 7-million euro to 43.2-million.

The association is now considering a longer term debt strategy due to the reduction in reserves.

The FAI's turnover increased from 54-million to over 62-million in 2023 while it also received 5.8-million in grant funding from Sport Ireland.