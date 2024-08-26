F-A-I cash balance drops

The F-A-I's cash balance has dropped from nearly 11-million euro to 1.6 million as revealed in the association's accounts released today.
The drop is due to the repayment of legacy debt which the governing body reduced by over 7-million euro to 43.2-million.
The association is now considering a longer term debt strategy due to the reduction in reserves.
The FAI's turnover increased from 54-million to over 62-million in 2023 while it also received 5.8-million in grant funding from Sport Ireland.