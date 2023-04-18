Extra-time victory sends Kerry into Munster final

Kerry have booked their place in the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship final.

Extra time was needed as the Kingdom won by 1-20 to 4-9 against Clare.

It was 16 points to 3-7 at the end of regulation time.

Kerry manager Tomas O'Se

For the seventh time in eight years, the final will be a Kerry versus Cork affair.

Goals from Hugh O’Connor and Niall Kelly helped Cork to a comfortable 2-14 to 6-point win over Limerick.

The final is next Monday, in Páirc Uí Chaoimh @ 7:30.