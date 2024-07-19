Extra time goal eliminates Derry

Derry City conceded in extra-time as they suffered a Conference League qualifier exit at the hands of Bruno’s Magpies of Gibraltar.

Despite a first-half red card for Adam O’Reilly, the Candystripes forced extra-time at the Brandywell.

But a Magpies goal nine-minutes from the end saw them advance 3-2 on aggregate, and they’ll play Copenhagen in the next round.

Advertisement

Shelbourne did go through, drawing 1-1 with St. Joseph’s in Gibraltar, enough for a 3-2 aggregate win that secures a tie with Zurich.