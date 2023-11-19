Extra-time defeat for Crotta

Crotta O’Neills were defeated in the last four of the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

They lost out to Castlelyons of Cork 2-22 to 2-18 after extra time in a game which was live on Radio Kerry.

Castlelyons had the opening point after 2 minutes, Crotta equalising through Jordan Conway after 6 minutes. Conway then pointed Crotta in front. It was 2 all after 12 minutes but Crotta went a point in front again shortly after. Barry O'Mahony doubled that advantage approaching the quarter hour mark, Cillian Trant then making it 5 points to 2. Crotta doubled their advantage in the 18th minute, Barry O'Mahony setting up Jordan Conway for the goal which made it 1-5 to 2 points. Conway pointed to put his side 7 up. It was 1-6 to 5 points five minutes from half time. The day got even better for Crotta as a quickly taken Shane Nolan free ended with their second goal of the encounter. Nolan passed to Sean Weir, who in turn found Sean McElligott. McElligott rounded the keeper and fired home to extended the Crotta lead to 2-6 to 0-5. It was 2-9 to 0-6 deep in first half added on time, before Castlelyons netted. Crotta, aided by a strong wind, were ahead at half time by 2-10 to 1-6. However, they had registered ten wides.

With 2 minutes gone in the second half Crotta were ahead by 2-10 to 1-8. It was 2-11 to 1-9 in the 40th minute. Crotta pointed next but Castlelyons goal made it 2-12 to 2-9 at the 3/4 stage. Back to back Castlelyons points meant a one point game with 14 minutes remaining. It was all square at 2-12 apiece after 48 minutes. Castlelyons nudged a point in front but Crotta drew level; 2-13 each eight minutes from the end. A point apiece later and it was 2-14 all with 3 minute to go. Again Castlelyons went in front by 1, that in the opening added on minute. Crotta wided with a golden chance to equalise in the third minute of added on time. They did finally point to send it to extra-time, Barry O'Mahony doing the necessary as the game finished tied at 2-15.

Castlelyons had the opening point of the first extra period, Shane Nolan equalising for Crotta 4 minutes in. Nolan then pointed Crotta in front at 2-17 to 2-16. It was Castlelyons' turn to equalise, 3 minutes before the break. Castlelyons pointed twice before half time, and did likewise quickly after that break. That moved them 4 clear at 2-21 to 2-17. The Cork side won by 4 in the end.