Everton will have new owners after majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri agreed a takeover deal with American investment company 7-7-7 Partners.

Moshiri's full stake accounts for over 94 per cent of the club's shares.

The Miami based company already has a number of football clubs within its portfolio - including Sevilla and Standard Liege.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of the year following regulatory checks.