Everton survive, Leeds and Leicester drop

Everton will play in the Premier League again next season, after yesterday's 1-nil win over Bournemouth.
Leicester City and Leeds were both relegated.
Leicester beat West Ham 2-1, but it was too little too late, and they exit the top flight seven years after winning the competition.
Leeds' three year stint in the Premier League ended with a 4-1 defeat by Tottenham.
Elsewhere on the final day, champions Manchester City lost 1-nil at Brentford, Arsenal thumped Wolves 5-nil, Manchester United were 2-1 winners over Wolves and Liverpool drew 4-4 at Southampton.
==
The League One play off final takes place this afternoon.
Barnsley face Sheffield Wednesday, with kick off at 3pm.