Everton survive, Leeds and Leicester drop

May 29, 2023 07:05 By radiokerrysport
Everton will play in the Premier League again next season, after yesterday's 1-nil win over Bournemouth.

Leicester City and Leeds were both relegated.

Leicester beat West Ham 2-1, but it was too little too late, and they exit the top flight seven years after winning the competition.

Leeds' three year stint in the Premier League ended with a 4-1 defeat by Tottenham.

Elsewhere on the final day, champions Manchester City lost 1-nil at Brentford, Arsenal thumped Wolves 5-nil, Manchester United were 2-1 winners over Wolves and Liverpool drew 4-4 at Southampton.

The League One play off final takes place this afternoon.

Barnsley face Sheffield Wednesday, with kick off at 3pm.

