Everton register unhappiness with officiating during derby defeat

Everton have contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Board to register their unhappiness with the officiating during yesterday’s Merseyside derby.

Their 2-nil defeat at Anfield leaves them inside the Premier League’s bottom-three with six games to play.

Everton are unhappy that referee Stuart Attwell didn’t give a penalty for a perceived foul on Anthony Gordon.

Last month, Everton received an apology from referees chief Mike Riley following a complaint over decisions in their clash with Manchester City.