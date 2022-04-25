Advertisement
Everton register unhappiness with officiating during derby defeat

Apr 25, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Everton have contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Board to register their unhappiness with the officiating during yesterday’s Merseyside derby.

Their 2-nil defeat at Anfield leaves them inside the Premier League’s bottom-three with six games to play.

Everton are unhappy that referee Stuart Attwell didn’t give a penalty for a perceived foul on Anthony Gordon.

Last month, Everton received an apology from referees chief Mike Riley following a complaint over decisions in their clash with Manchester City.

