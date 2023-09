Premier League strugglers Everton are close to being sold to Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners.

The takeover will bring to an end the tumultuous tenure of owner Farhad Moshiri, who first invested in 2016.

A source close to Moshiri said Everton have sought investment for a while, but the deal is not yet complete.

Sean Dyche's side lie 18th in the league after picking up just one point from their opening four games so far this season.