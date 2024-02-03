Advertisement
Sport

Everton and Tottenham draw

Feb 3, 2024 15:35 By radiokerrysport
Everton and Tottenham draw
Share this article

Jarrad Branthwaite scored late on for Everton to leave it 2-2 at the final whistle in the Premier League's lunchtime game.

Spurs missed the chance to go level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal thanks to that draw.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Advertisement
Bristol City earn draw at Villa
Celtic draw at Aberdeen
Advertisement

Recommended

Bristol City earn draw at Villa
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Aontú MEP candidate says numbers of trained medical staff emigrating shows failures of government
Kerry TD welcome approval of new special needs base for Kerry school
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus