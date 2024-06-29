Advertisement
Sport

Euros Round of 16 starts today

Jun 29, 2024
Euros Round of 16 starts today
Euro 2024 resumes later, with the first two matches in the knockout stage.

Reigning champions, Italy, go up against Switzerland in the last 16 from 5pm in Berlin.

At 8, it's Germany versus Denmark in Dortmund.

