Euros Round of 16 starts today

Euro 2024 resumes later, with the first two matches in the knockout stage.
Reigning champions, Italy, go up against Switzerland in the last 16 from 5pm in Berlin.
At 8, it's Germany versus Denmark in Dortmund.
Advertisement
Euro 2024 resumes later, with the first two matches in the knockout stage.
Reigning champions, Italy, go up against Switzerland in the last 16 from 5pm in Berlin.
At 8, it's Germany versus Denmark in Dortmund.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus